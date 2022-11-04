Ayan Mukerji tweaked Ranbir-Alia love story before Brahmastra's OTT release, reveals who will play Dev in Pt 2

Brahmastra was one of the much-awaited films of this year. The film which starred Alia Bhatt , Ranbir Kapoor , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles, not only broke several box office records but also won the hearts of many people. Today, the film has been released on OTT platforms as well. And as everyone is excited to watch it on the OTT giant, director Ayan Mukerji in a recent interview opened up about the second instalment of this film and about Ranbir Alia’s love story.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji has revealed that he has re-edited Brahmastra for the streaming release. He actually went back and tweaked Shiva and Isha’s love story after taking in feedback from the audience. Talking about the changes that he has made, Ayan revealed that it is subtle stuff that one will not realise unless they have seen the film some 3-4 times.

Ayan Mukerji spoke about Brahmastra Part 2

Talking about the much-talked-about part 2 of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji quipped that this will not take as long as the first one did to make. He further added that the second part will be more clash oriented. The film will see a clash between Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva and his villainous father Dev. The character of Dev still remains uncast. “The real antagonist of this trilogy is going to be one of the focal points,” Ayan said about the direction in which he’s taking the sequel. “He’s going to bring with him a very passionate, dramatic, volatile energy… Part two will be a lot more dramatic, and juicy, and clash-oriented… The story will get a lot deeper, because we are not only straddling Dev and Amrita’s past story and Dev reborn in the present times, but also continuing Shiva and Isha’s story… There are more characters to deal with… Part two will be more of everything, more scale, more VFX, more astras, more drama…”

Ayan also addressed rumours that everyone from Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan and Yash have been approached for the role. “I’m sure they’ll be saying Prabhas next. I can’t say anything about any of this stuff, but it’s fun,” he said.