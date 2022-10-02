Ayan Mukerji wanted to initially reveal Dev’s identity in Brahmastra Part 1; Here's why he didn't

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva has been an absolute hit with the fans. It has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022. The movie also featured Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others. Shah Rukh Khan has done a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. Ever since the director Ayan Mukerji shared a glimpse of a new mysterious character- Dev, it has been a discussion amongst the fans and the internet is abuzz with theories about who it could be.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ayan revealed that he was initially planning to reveal Dev's character in Part 1. “To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did," he said. Further, Ayan said that he had thoughts about the character and the actor who plays him in 2019. “There was a point at which in the middle of making Part One, we really found the time to start pursuing this whole Dev vision," he added. The filmmaker said that the real Brahmastra story and conflict will come alive in Part Two.