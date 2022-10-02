Ayan Mukerji wishes birthday to Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid style as film completes 13 years; PIC

Ayan Mukerji is in a very happy zone as his recently released film Brahmastra has become a hit at the box office. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan has done a special cameo for it. The sequels are also in the pipeline. However, today the director is happy for another reason. His 2009 directorial ‘Wake Up Sid’ has completed 13 years finally. He celebrated the good news with a picture of Ranbir Kapoor who was seen in the lead role.

He wished the film ‘Happy birthday’ and in the background, we can hear a song from the film. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sleeping. Konkona Sen Sharma was also seen in the lead role. The story revolves around a careless rich college boy who is taught the value of owning up to responsibility by Konkona Sen who is an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Wake Up Sid received positive reviews from fans. And also won 9 Filmfare Awards including best film, best director, best actor, and best supporting actress.