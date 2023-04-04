Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2 to release in December 2026; Director reveals timeline for 2nd and 3rd part

Brahmāstra Part One- Shiva broke all box office records and fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on parts two and three of the film since the release of the first film. The Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer hit the screen on September 9 last year. Today, director Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal an exciting update about the trilogy. He announced the timeline for the part two and three and also shared update on another exciting project.

Brahmastra Part 2 to release in December 2026

The visionary director took to his official Instagram handle and wrote that the part two and three of the magnum opus will be bigger and better. What is interesting is he updated that he will work on the two movies together and need some time to perfect the script. Announcing the timeline of the release, in a separate post on the Instagram story, Ayan shared part two and three will hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively. Captioning the photo as, “The Next Phase” he shared the update of the Trilogy.

The director also shared another update in the same post where he announced that something exciting is brewing. He didn’t reveal much details, and only mentioned that it is a special movie that excited and challenges him. Fans cannot wait for more details.

Netizens showed their excitement in the comment thread. One user wrote, “Eagerly waiting for both the parts. All the best Ayan sir for this journey.” Some comments show that the audience cannot wait this long as they wrote, “IT'S OKAY IF YOU ARE TAKING 4 YEARS , WE'LL WAIT . JUST TELL US , WHO IS DEV ?????” Among the celebs, actor Siddhant Karnick wrote, “Wow..more power to you..takes quite alot to be honest about work...much respect to you ayan.” Well, we are sure Brahmastra Part two and three will be worth the wait.

