Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing younger women: They have evolved as actors

Actor Ayesha Jhulka , who worked in many 90s popular films like Khiladi, Kurbaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar among others, recently talked about actresses having a shelf life in those times. However, the actress also said that she doesn’t have any issue with her male co-stars, who starred with her in the 90s era, still romancing women who are in their 20s. The actor, who has starred opposite Aamir Khan, Salman Khan , and Akshay Kumar among other actors in her career, instead praised the male actors and said they still look very young on the screen.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, “Pehli baat to ye abhi bhi 20 saal ke hi lag rahe hain sab, to wo credit to jaata hai (First thing is that all of them still look like they are 20, so credit goes there). If the viewers are not liking you, your films are not working, then how will you exist where my co-stars are today? Their films are becoming hits, they have evolved as actors, and they have worked so hard. I am a witness to so many of them working so hard, and they should get the fruit of that labour.”

Adding that the actresses in the 90s had a limited shelf life, Ayesha said, "Unfortunately in our industry, in those times, the shelf life for women actors was only this much. I don't know why, I am not the one who made the rules so I can't have the answer. You do feel bad because you do feel why. But I have no issue with the fact that they are romancing women in their 20s. Again, OTT is the silver lining for us."

On the work front, Ayesha recently made her comeback to acting and marked her OTT debut with Tanuja Chandra directorial thriller series Hush Hush which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The series also starred Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna among others.

