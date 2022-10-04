Ayesha Jhulka recalls Salman Khan would look for beggars to donate food from sets: It was wonderful

Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka, who made her comeback with the Prime Video thriller series Hush Hush, recalled her acting days with Salman Khan and called him a wonderful human being. Ayesha also made her acting debut with Kurbaan in 1991, which featured Salman Khan in lead. Recalling the days they worked together, Jhulka said that Salman, who founded the charitable trust Being Human in 2017, was a philanthropist even back then. She said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor used to pack the leftover food on the sets and try to find someone whom he could donate it to.

In conversation with the Mid-Day, she said, "It was just wonderful. I'm very fond of Salman because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced." "He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if it was late at night, (and they were) sleeping on the road, then waking the beggar up. Or somebody was really needy of food, and actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor," Ayesha was quoted as saying.