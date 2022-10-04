Ayesha Jhulka recalls Salman Khan would look for beggars to donate food from sets: It was wonderful
Ayesha Jhulka recently recalled working with Salman Khan in her debut film Kurbaan, said the actor would try to help the needy.
Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka, who made her comeback with the Prime Video thriller series Hush Hush, recalled her acting days with Salman Khan and called him a wonderful human being. Ayesha also made her acting debut with Kurbaan in 1991, which featured Salman Khan in lead. Recalling the days they worked together, Jhulka said that Salman, who founded the charitable trust Being Human in 2017, was a philanthropist even back then. She said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor used to pack the leftover food on the sets and try to find someone whom he could donate it to.
In conversation with the Mid-Day, she said, "It was just wonderful. I'm very fond of Salman because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced." "He would make an effort to find a beggar, even if it was late at night, (and they were) sleeping on the road, then waking the beggar up. Or somebody was really needy of food, and actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor," Ayesha was quoted as saying.
After Kurbaan, Ayesha appeared in popular films like Khiladi alongside Akshay Kumar and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar co-starring Aamir khan among others. Marking her OTT debut, she recently made her comeback to acting with Tanuja Chandra directorial thriller series Hush Hush which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The series also starred Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna among others.
On the other hand, Salman Khan has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the End of 2022. He will also be seen in guest appearances in the Marathi film Ved, Telugu film Godfather, and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.
