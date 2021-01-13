Ayesha Jhulka REVEALS she regrets rejecting Mani Ratnam's Roja due to date issues

Ayesha Jhulka is known for her stint in movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Himmatwala, and many others. Read on to know more.

Ayesha Jhulka is counted among those actresses who ruled Bollywood during the 90s and had a huge fan base. The actress had been a part of numerous popular and hit films that include Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Himmatwala, Khiladi, Chachi 420, Waqt Hamara Hai, and many others. Despite staying away from the limelight, Ayesha continued to be a part of many films till 2018 when she appeared in the action thriller Genius and played a significant role in the same.

In an exclusive conversation with a TOI, the senior actress looked back at her filmy career and shared many anecdotes related to it. Ask her about any film that she rejected and regretted later, the first name taken by Ayesha Jhulka is Mani Ratnam’s Roja which she couldn’t do owing to date issues. The actress also adds that she was offered Rama Naidu’s Prem Qaidi but rejected the same as she was reportedly supposed to be introduced in a bikini.

Ask her about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar getting the status of a cult film, Ayesha reveals she never thought back during the time that it would become an iconic film. She also states that people still call her Anjali from JJWS whenever she travels anywhere in India or abroad. The actress also remembered an incident that happened on the sets when they were shooting for a cycle race. She states that a nail had gone into her forehead but she still had to shoot for the scene despite her surgery as all the preparations were done.

Times of India

