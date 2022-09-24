Ayesha Jhulka reveals she would feel awkward to play Salman Khan’s mother or bhabhi on-screen now
Ayesha Jhulka opens up about the way roles for female actors have evolved.
Ayesha Jhulka was one of the most loved actresses of her time. She enjoyed a massive fan following then but was away from the action for a while now. The actress has finally returned to our screens with the web show Hush Hush which was released earlier this week. The web show also stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles. Well, fans are super excited to watch Ayesha making a comeback but in a recent interview the actress opened up about the way roles for female actors have evolved now.
Talking to Indian Express, Ayesha Jhulka was asked if she feels things have changed now for women or not. Replying to this, the actress quipped that she feels the change has been evident very strongly. She further added, “I don’t know (but) I’d feel very awkward if I worked opposite Salman (Khan) or any of my co-actors and suddenly I’ve to play their bhabhi or mother. I don’t know, I just mentally… So I’d rather not do it. But if there is a character which is strong, convincing and author backed, I would obviously do it. Then I wouldn’t think about it. So, it is a beautiful change and I am looking forward to doing much better roles.”
Ayesha Jhulka also opened up about getting a lot of television offers also but she did not accept any of those. She further added that she has nothing against television but she did not want to take those up because she did not want to work for those many hours and did not want to feel mechanical about her work.
Meanwhile, Hush Hush marks Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka's debut in the digital world. The web series was announced by Amazon Prime in March on International Women's Day, last year. The 7-episode series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the Executive producer. Kopal Naithani serves as director for 2 episodes and one episode has been directed by Ashish Pandey.
The gripping story is by Shikhaa Sharma, who also serves as an Executive Producer and screenplay, and additional stories by Ashish Mehta. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo, Piku, Sardar Udham) has penned the dialogues. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting September 22, 2022.
