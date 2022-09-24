Ayesha Jhulka reveals she would feel awkward to play Salman Khan’s mother or bhabhi on-screen now

Ayesha Jhulka was one of the most loved actresses of her time. She enjoyed a massive fan following then but was away from the action for a while now. The actress has finally returned to our screens with the web show Hush Hush which was released earlier this week. The web show also stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles. Well, fans are super excited to watch Ayesha making a comeback but in a recent interview the actress opened up about the way roles for female actors have evolved now.

Talking to Indian Express, Ayesha Jhulka was asked if she feels things have changed now for women or not. Replying to this, the actress quipped that she feels the change has been evident very strongly. She further added, “I don’t know (but) I’d feel very awkward if I worked opposite Salman (Khan) or any of my co-actors and suddenly I’ve to play their bhabhi or mother. I don’t know, I just mentally… So I’d rather not do it. But if there is a character which is strong, convincing and author backed, I would obviously do it. Then I wouldn’t think about it. So, it is a beautiful change and I am looking forward to doing much better roles.”