Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut & other celebs share religious posts

A wave of excitement has flooded the country and celebrities including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Kangana Ranaut and many more take to their social media accounts shared their religious thoughts.

August 5th will go down in history as the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is set to take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM already performed the puja at Hanumangarhi and planted a Parijat sapling which is considered as a divine plant. Ayodhya has been decorated with lamps and illuminated. Apart from the PM, several other political and religious dignitaries have also been invited to participate.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, there is a wave of excitement has flooded the country and that includes celebrities from all over the country. Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media platforms and shared religious posts expressing their thoughts and excitement. Amongst those celebs are Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more.

Taking to Twitter Hema Malini wrote, “Our dream of having the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the place of Ram’s birth, is at last being realised! After 500 years, thanks to Modi ji, the dream is becoming a reality. Our ancient civilisation & our culture is being showcased to the world. JAI SRI RAM!” Added to that actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM #RamMandirAyodhya.”

Our dream of having the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the place of Ram’s birth, is at last being realised! After 500 years, thanks to Modi ji, the dream is becoming a reality Our ancient civilisation & our culture is being showcased to the world. JAI SRI RAM! pic.twitter.com/Qtr2M9Lsqq — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 5, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter profile and wrote, "#JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam #JaiShreeRam."

Anupam Kher tweeted as, “आपको और आपके परिवार को राम जन्म भूमि पूजन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम!! (Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram !! #JaiShreeRam)”. Arun Govil wrote, “इतिहास में आज का दिन स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। श्रीराम मंदिर के शिलान्यास से पूरी दुनिया के रामभक्तों का सपना साकार हो रहा है।आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाऐं। जय श्रीराम (Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram).”

Himansh Kohli also took to his Twitter profile and wrote, “Such an amazing feeling to see the inauguration of #RamMandir. Totally glued to the TV since morning and watching the ceremony. Thanks for making it possible, @narendramodi Ji and @myogiadityanath Ji.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and other celeb tweets on Ram Mandir:

What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/lyVONQ1k3i — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 5, 2020

After 500 yrs of "Vanwas"-Lord Ram,Sitaji,Laxmanji & Lord Ram's ardent devotee HANUMAN r back in Ayodhya! Let's all light a diya 2day

&pray 2 d Lord that his return shall also bring “Ram Rajya" Below is a beautiful explanation of RRhttps://t.co/HJx3RvsnlO #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/n2sgDFabDn — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 5, 2020

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut reveals she's planning a film on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×