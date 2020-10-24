Ayushmaan Khurrana is excited to shoot in Chandigarh; Says ‘Seed of becoming an actor was planted here’

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally returned to a film set and will be shooting in Chandigarh for the first time.

After a long COVID 19 induced break, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally returned to a film set. Post the lockdown, the actor, along with his wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and their children, had flown to his home town in Chandigarh. During his time there, he had shot a few ads at his home and focused on preparing for his upcoming film, which is an Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Recently, in an interview with TOI, the Badhai Ho actor has revealed that this film is extra special because it gave him an opportunity to shoot in Chandigarh for the first time.

Earlier, Ayushmann never got a chance to shoot in his own city. While he has shot in various parts of North India for his film, it is for the first time that he will be shooting a complete film in Chandigarh. When asked about his feelings on shooting in his own city, he said that the process of shooting in Chandigarh is going to be exceedingly special and that he is going to soak in every second of this experience. Ayushmann revealed that right from his school days to when he started doing theatre, the people of Chandigarh have always given him love and confidence. He further added, “The seed of becoming an actor was planted here, and I couldn’t be more excited to shoot my next project here. Shooting in Chandigarh is like life coming full circle.”

As the actor has shot commercials at home amid the pandemic, he is well aware of the new normal on sets, which includes smaller crews, people sporting PPE suits and masks and following the rules of social distancing. He said that he was shooting with a crew that was also based out of Chandigarh. The actor revealed that it took some time for him to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus. He shared that he is fully focussed on work now, with attention to all safety measures.

Ayushmann, who is more than excited about his upcoming film also said, “If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a great extent. We all have to work towards restarting our industry, and I’m glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this.”

The actor also said that he is looking forward to being on a film set again. “It feels like we all were making movies in another lifetime” Ayushmann said.

Further, Ayushmann’s upcoming film is also going to star Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Pragya Kapoor along with Bhushan Kumar. The film has gone on the floors recently and the title announcement also was made. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to release in 2021.

Credits :TOI

