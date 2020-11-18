Ayushmaan Khurrana pens sweet birthday note for bro Aparshakti: You've grown up to be most beautiful human

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday note for his brother Aparshakti, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurana has turned a year older today. Ayushmaan shares a special bond with Aparshakti and they are often seen sharing stunning pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. So, on Aparshakti’s 33rd birthday, the Vicky Donor actor decided to make his brother’s day more special and took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday note for him. Ayushmann shared an emotional story their childhood which he has never shared before with the birthday boy. Apart from the story, he has also shared a couple of pictures of him along with Aparshakti giving a glimpse of their wonderful bond.

Ayushmann called Aparshakti as the most beautiful human. His note read as, “When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. Love you!”

On the other hand, Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap has also taken to her Instagram handle to share an adorable birthday wish for brother-in-law Aparshakti. Her post read as, “Happy birthday to the sunshine of our family! Lots of love and happiness always @aparshaktikhurana.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is a happy bird as he has been shooting in his home town Chandigarh these days. Titled as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

