Ayushmaan says 2019 has been a special year

The year 2019 has been special for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered back to back hits like "Article 15","Dream Girl" and "Bala". He says it has been an eye opening year for him.

"It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from audience as well as from critics," Ayushmann said. Success has taught him several good lessons as Ayushmann says he will strive to give audiences the best films to see on screen. "I strive to find films which I feel will entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. For me, this has been my biggest year and I have many learnings from how things have panned out for me.

These are invaluable findings for me as an actor and I will apply these in my content choices going forward," he said. Ayushmann considers himself lucky to have collaborated with visionary directors who had something incredibly clutter-breaking stories to tell. "I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the film-makers who have believed in me. I do feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences and it's a good pressure to have because it will keep my hunger to find the best content going," he said.

Credits :IANS

