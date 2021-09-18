Ayushmann feels overwhelmed about receiving handwritten fan letters: It makes me strive harder as an artiste

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has proved his versatility time and again on social media. The actor, who made his debut with the 2012 released Vicky Donor, has emerged as a bankable star in the industry and has impressed everyone with his line of work. Needless to say, Ayushmann enjoys a massive fan following across the world and his fans often take him by surprise with their love. Interestingly, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is often inundated with handwritten letters from his fans at his residence and he feels overwhelmed about it.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann stated, “I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It’s an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I’m truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers.” He also asserted that he reads fan letters and that they always inspire him to deliver his best as an artiste. “I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste,” the Badhaai Ho star added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently working on Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. Besides he also has movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and Anubhav Singh directorial Anek in his kitty.

