Ayushmann, Kartik, SRK: Which Bollywood actor would do justice as The Professor in Money Heist? COMMENT NOW

If there is one show that seems to have caused a stir all over in recent times it is undoubtedly season four of Money Heist. While many have binge-watched the series after it returned in early April, the craze around La Casa De Papel continues to be at an all-time high. The Spanish heist drama offers thrill, tragedy and even a bit of romance at every turn, keeping us at the edge of our seats. Back home, many fans have also found resemblance to characters like The Professor.

Bollywood actor leading the pack is Ayushmann Khurrana whose latest quarantine look has left many fans rooting for him as The Professor if Money Heist was ever to be made in India. Others stars who have some eerie similarities to Professor's look include , Kartik Aaryan and .

In fact, there were several reports that King Khan might buy the rights of the show to make a movie based on the same storyline though nothing has been officially stated until now. Seems like the Spanish show is already popular in Bollywood and is loved among fans. So, if you had to choose one Bollywood actor who would do justice to the role of Professor in Money Heist? Who would it be?

Go ahead and vote now:

Credits :Pinkvilla

