Ayushmann Khuranna feels transported to another lifetime while shooting for films during the pandemic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a surreal experience.
"I'm starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I'm looking forward to being on a film set again. It feels like we are all making movies in another lifetime," he said, about the Vaani Kapoor-co-starrer.

Meanwhile, the actor has shot three new endorsements in his hometown Chandigarh amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and he says he has taken a step in the direction to restart the industry.

"I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew, who are also based out of Chandigarh. It's really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months," Ayushmann said.

He added: "It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I'm fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures."

Ayushmann is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to start again after the lockdown, and he is content that he has taken an important step to bring business back.

"If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I'm glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this," he said.

Credits :IANS

