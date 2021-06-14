  1. Home
Ayushmann Khuranna wants people to focus on the all new Pride flag & be aware of intersex movement

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a gay man on screen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan", wants to draw focus to the all-new Pride flag that has been unveiled aiming to make the movement more gender inclusive.
"I read about the intent with which the new design of the Pride flag has been unveiled and I wanted to bring attention to this important conversation. The new design by Intersex Equality Rights, UK, incorporates intersex people into the movement," Ayushmann said.

He added: "I try and bring focus towards inclusivity as much as possible with my films and social media, and I do feel that people need to be aware of the intersex movement. As actors, we are fortunate that we can raise awareness to important issues and I'm trying to do my bit by speaking about Pride month."

Pride Month is observed in June to celebrate and raise awareness about the LGBTQ+ community. On the occasion, the symbolic rainbow flag has been redesigned to become more inclusive. The new flag incorporates intersex people into the LGBTQ+ movement, and was led by Valentino Vecchietti.

