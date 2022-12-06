Ayushmann Khurrana, Aanand L Rai pen a heartfelt note on An Action Hero; Call it ‘A rare script’
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aanand L Rai, the leading man and producer of recent film An Action Hero, took to their official social media handles and shared a heartfelt note.
An Action Hero, the highly awaited project that features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, hit the theatres on December 2, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer, is produced by the popular filmmaker Aanand L Rai and T Series. An Action Hero, which revolves around the twisted tale of revenge between a leading Bollywood action hero and a local political reader, is receiving great reviews from the audiences.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aanand L Rai pen a heartfelt note on social media
The leading man and producer of An Action Hero took to their official Instagram handles and released a joint statement on the film. The actor-producer duo stated that this film is special for them in many ways, as it is the first outing for director Anirudh Iyer, writer Neeraj Yadav, music director Parag, cinematographer Kaushal Shah, and many others. "During the entire journey of An Action Hero, it really felt like we were the newest students of cinema, and were all set to make something really exciting and new age," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana and Aanand L Rai.
"We are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero. We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that's coming our way for An Action Hero. For us, An Action Hero is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in the days to come. Keep loving and supporting!," added the actor and producer of An Action Hero.
Check out Ayushmann Khurrana and Aanand L Rai's official statement:
About An Action Hero
The movie depicts the cat and mouse game between a young and popular Bollywood actor and a Haryana-based politican, which is stemmed out of a misunderstanding. Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Bhoora Solanki, the politician in the movie, which features Jitendar Hooda, Hiten Patel, Neeraj Madhav, and others in the supporting roles. Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, and Nora Fatehi made special appearances in the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, under the banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.
ALSO READ: An Action Hero Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film rides on a solid first half & an unexpected climax