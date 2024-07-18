Ayushmann Khurrana admits he can 'live without films' but 'can't operate without music'

Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey to becoming one of the most acclaimed artists of B-town started with a reality TV show. He then took anchoring jobs and eventually landed his debut feature film, Vicky Donor. The movie cemented his spot in the list of talented actors in the Indian film industry.

However, he is also a well-known singer who lent his voice to many movie songs and delivered many single tracks. The star, who also does musical shows across the country, recently stated that he can live without movies but not without music. Read on!

Ayushmann Khurrana says not movies, but music is his life

More than a week ago, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped his latest single track titled Reh Ja. The celebrity has not just penned the song but also composed and sang it with Harjot Kaur credited for female vocals.

A couple of hours ago, the actor-singer released ‘Behind The Geet’ video, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what all went behind making the heartfelt song. While answering several FAQs about him, his songs, and life in general, the actor responded to the question, ‘What is the importance of music in your life?’

Sitting with a guitar on a sofa, dressed in the same outfit as seen in his latest track, the Dream Girl 2 actor said “It is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana’s musical journey

The most popular song, written, sung, and composed by Ayushmann is Pani Da Rang from his debut movie, Vicky Donor. He then sang Saadi Galli Aaja and Tu Hi Tu in Rohan Sippy’s Nautanki Saala. Some of his other popular movie tracks are Khaamakhaan, the reprise version of Dil-E-Nadaan and Moh Moh Ke Dhage, Haareya, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, and Arey Pyaar Kar Le from the 2020 movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among many more.

His musical singles like O Heeriye, Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main, Ik Vaari, Orrey Mon, Chan Kitthan, Ab Teri Baari and Rataan Kaaliyan also became a rage among young music lovers.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk fool Triptii Dimri in ‘multiverse of kalesh’; leave Ayushmann Khurrana and fans in splits