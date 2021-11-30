Ayushmann Khurrana advocates for children's future amid pandemic: They are losing out on their well being

Youth icon and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been recently appointed as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children). To honour World Children’s Day also known as Child Rights Day, the actor reveals that the health crisis that happened during the pandemic has turned into an acute humanitarian and child rights crisis now. He has pledged to work constantly towards their rights.

The actor said, “We have seen that the pandemic that started as a health crisis has turned into an acute humanitarian and child rights crisis. Children are affected in many ways, directly and indirectly, such as losing out on their physical and mental well-being, learning, social interactions, nutrition. Many lost their parents as well. We have children not only living an emotional tragedy, they are also at high risk of neglect, abuse and exploitation. Let’s pledge this World Children’s Day to give back to all children their childhood and their future, impacted due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way many of us will live and work.”

Ayushmann also gave a few suggestions and said, “UNICEF advocates for the rights of every child, everywhere. These rights are interlinked - For example, only when children are healthy can they attend school regularly. And only when the child attends school, will he/she escape from child labour or child marriage. They are also indivisible: is not enough for a child to have the right to education but not of protection. Or having access to health care but not to nutrition.”