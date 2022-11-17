Ayushmann Khurrana after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's box office failure: India is a homophobic country

Apart from that, he was seen in Anek and Doctor G, and both films couldn’t perform well at the box office despite decent reviews. In a recent interview with OTT Play, Ayushmann called India a ‘homophobic country’ as he broke his silence on the failure of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, An Action Hero. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role. Earlier today, the makers unveiled the new song titled Jehda Nasha featuring Nora Fatehi. The song has received a fabulous response from the netizens. Amid busy promotions, Ayushmann recently talked about his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor . It was released last year in theatres but it ended up performing poorly at the box office.

‘Unfortunately, our country is homophobic’

During the interaction, he stated, "I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects – it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film, including an LGBTO film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film."

He was further asked if he was shocked after his films didn’t do well, the Vicky Donor actor added, "I think I'm unshakeable. If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that's the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low- to mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks."

An Action Hero release

The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer and it will also feature Malaika Arora and Akshay Kumar in special appearances. The film is slated to release on 2nd December 2022.