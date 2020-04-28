Ayushmann Khurrana & Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo to get digital release? Shoojit Sircar opens up

Gulabo Sitabo, which was set to release on April 17, may now hit the digital platform first. Director Shoojit Sircar reveals why he is open to the idea.

The lockdown across India since March 2020 has resulted in a huge loss of business for the Hindi film industry. With Bollywood staring at an almost zero quarter, things are only set to get more difficult. Theatres, multiplex cinemas in malls are probably the last places that may open up amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this in mind, filmmakers are considering to release their films digitally instead of waiting for months to see their films on the big screen. One such filmmaker is director Shoojit Sircar who is open to the idea of releasing his next film Gulabo Sitabo on a digital platform.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, Gulabo Sitabo was set to release on April 17. Speaking about his plans, Shoojit Sircar told Mumbai Mirror, "As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will take a decision after May 3," he revealed.

Set in Lucknow, the film follows the story of two eponymous glove puppet characters Gulabo and Sitabo who depict the day to day struggles of the common man through local humour and songs. The director also has another ambitious project lined up next -- the Sardar Uddham Singh biopic starring Vicky Kaushal. He, however, adds that he is not thinking about the film, which is currently in post production, as it is slated to release in January 2021.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×