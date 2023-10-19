Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 set for OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch it

A sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Dream Girl, the second part of the series titled Dream Girl 2 left the audience in splits and the theaters echoing with fits of laughter. Starring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 was immensely loved by the viewers. While the Raaj Shaandilya directorial had hit the big screen earlier on August 25, now it is gearing up for an OTT release. Read on to get further details about it!

Dream Girl 2 gears up for OTT release

Fans of Dream Girl 2 can rejoice the movie, which will be available to stream on Netflix tomorrow, October 20. This is the perfect opportunity for a weekend binge-watch, as the film is sure to be a hit with fans of the franchise.

Netflix announced the arrival of Dream Girl 2 on the platform stating, “All your dreams are going to come true kyunki yeh dream girl aa rahi with 2x magic and m̶a̶s̶t̶i̶ entertainment! Watch #DreamGirl2 on Netflix TOMORROW!”

Fans can’t keep calm as they await Dream Girl 2’s OTT release

After Netflix unboxed the surprise for fans, they were ecstatic and shared various reactions on the same. Expressing elation, a fan wrote, “Finally Netflix p agyi pooja (Finally, Pooja has come on Netflix), and another fan wrote, “Thanks finally.” Several other movie lovers flocked to the comment section of the post as they have been eagerly looking forward to the film’s OTT release.

More about Dream Girl 2

The movie comprised a promising star cast including actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. Notably, Ayushmann’s character of Pooja in the film was widely praised.

ALSO READ: Decoding the economics of Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer budget, recovery, & lifetime Box Office