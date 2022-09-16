Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer gets a release date; Details inside
Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Dream Girl 2 with a special video
Ayushmann Khurrana is once again playing the much-loved character ‘Pooja’ in his next, Dream Girl 2. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 sleeper hit Dream Girl, is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Now, the much-awaited second installment of the Dream Girl franchise has got a release date. The exciting update was shared by leading man Ayushmann Khurrana with a special video today. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023, as an Eid special release.
Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the announcement video as, “Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” In the video, the actor’s character is seen thinking about the current situation of the Hindi film industry, while his friends opine “Bollywood ko Nazar lag gayi hain.” Then, Ayushmann’s character informs them that he visited Mathura to perform a pooja for Bollywood. Then, he makes a call to ‘Pooja’ and confirms that she is coming for Eid.
Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post here:
Dream Girl 2 is touted to be a spiritual sequel to Dream Girl that is set in an entirely different backdrop. Ananya Panday is playing the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Dream Girl 2 features a massive star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
Coming to Dream Girl, the romantic comedy still remains Ayushamannn Khurrana's highest-grossing film to date. The film depicted the story of a youngster played by Ayushmann, who earns immense popularity by impersonating a call center employee named Pooja with his voice modulation skills.
