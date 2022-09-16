Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer gets a release date; Details inside

Ayushmann Khurrana is once again playing the much-loved character ‘Pooja’ in his next, Dream Girl 2. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 sleeper hit Dream Girl, is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Now, the much-awaited second installment of the Dream Girl franchise has got a release date. The exciting update was shared by leading man Ayushmann Khurrana with a special video today. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial is slated to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023, as an Eid special release.

Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the announcement video as, “Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” In the video, the actor’s character is seen thinking about the current situation of the Hindi film industry, while his friends opine “Bollywood ko Nazar lag gayi hain.” Then, Ayushmann’s character informs them that he visited Mathura to perform a pooja for Bollywood. Then, he makes a call to ‘Pooja’ and confirms that she is coming for Eid.