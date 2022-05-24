Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa promote Anek in New Delhi, PICS inside

Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa are gearing up for the release of their upcoming political thriller film ‘Anek’ and are busy with promotions. The duo on Tuesday promoted the film in New Delhi. The film is set in North-East India and revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of this region have to suffer. It shows an undercover cop is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 27.

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a post on his Instagram account. He captioned it as, "Promotions with the newest face of Indian cinema @andreakevichusa #Anek #27thMay." The trailer of the film has already garnered the attention of the viewers as it raises a valid question: What is needed to make an Indian feel like an Indian? Talking about the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said that ‘Anek’ celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. He said the film’s director Anubhav worked really hard and set a new benchmark for him with his film. The actor further said that his character Joshua, who is a cop, made him do things that he had never done before in his career. "With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film", Khurrana added.

Have a look at the pictures from promotion of 'Anek' in New Delhi:

‘Anek’ is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha who is best is best-known for his back-to-back critically acclaimed and commercial hits such as ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’ and ‘Thappad’. Ayushmann and Anubhav had previously worked together in Article 15, a film based on India’s caste divide.

Anek also stars Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Ayushmann will next be seen in ‘Doctor G’, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, and Anirudh Iyer’s directorial ‘An Action Hero’.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana on upcoming release Anek: This is not a 100-crore film, it’s an important film

