Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha to collaborate for an action thriller; Here’s when the film will release

Post Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha are all set to collaborate for an action thriller. Read on!

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll as the actor has had a series of hit films in the past two years- Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15 and others, and as we speak, Ayushmann has a couple of films in his kitty. In the latest, it is being reported that Ayushmann will be reuniting with his Article 15 director in an action thriller. That’s right!

If reports are to be believed, this will be Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the same as he wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15..”

While Anubhav Sinha is riding high on the success of starrer Thappad, looks like the director wants to cash in on the buzz around Thappad, and not waste time and get on with his next film. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a gay man fighting against the homophobic parents of his boyfriend, and the film got mixed reviews and minted around Rs 70 crore. As for Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, the film was a commercial hit and the film was based on the topic of India’s caste system.

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet confirming the collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha:

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

