Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana get emotional as they perform their father's last rites

Friday afternoon brought sad and heartbreaking news for Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, and their family. Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana passed away this morning. According to reports in PTC, he was battling heart problems for a long time now and the news of his demise has left the Khurrana family and their fans in a state of deep sorrow. Now the pictures of his last rites have come in straight from Chandigarh where he breathed his last.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana at late father’s last rites

Reportedly, Pandit P Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Chandigarh. He was battling heart problems and was undergoing treatment for the same. His last rites took place at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. Due to heart disease, he was undergoing treatment in the hospital. In the pictures, we can see both the brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana giving a shoulder to their father’s bier. Both the actors looked extremely emotional.

For the unversed, Pandit P Khurrana was known for his expertise in the field of astrology and he had even authored several books on the subject. His knowledge garnered him immense respect amongst the astrological community.

Statement from Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana's spokesperson released an official statement confirming the demise. In the statement it is written, “It’s with our deep sadness to we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

