Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana hold their mother’s hands as they return to Mumbai-VIDEO

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father and popular astrologer P Khurrana passed away on May 19, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. His last rites took place in Chandigarh. Now, a few weeks after their father’s demise, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have returned to Mumbai with their mother. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and were seen holding their mother Poonam Khurrana’s hands as they walked towards the exit.

Ayushmann Khurrana , Aparshakti Khurana return to Mumbai with their mother

A few hours ago, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to post a selfie with his mother Poonam, and brother Aparshakti, clicked on the flight. The actors were all smiles as they posed with their mom. “Maa,” read the caption written by Ayushmann. Furthermore, they were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Ayushmann and Aparshakti walked on either side of their mother Poonam, and were seen holding her hands, and having a conversation with her.

Ayushmann was seen in a grey tee and black pants, while Aparshakti wore a sky-blue tee layered with a beige shirt, and paired with blue pants. Their mother Poonam Khurrana was seen in a black kurta with white leggings.

Meanwhile, a few days after his father’s death, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional note, remembering his late father P Khurrana. ““Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai,” wrote Ayushmann.

