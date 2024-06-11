Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana never tried 'smoking, drinking' due to THIS reason

Actor-brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have always spoken warmly about each other through their social media handles and media interviews. Recently, while discussing why they have been teetotalers all their lives, Aparshakti revealed that it was due to their strict father that they never drank or smoked.

Why are Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana sober?

Recently while speaking on the podcast Cyrus Says, the Stree actor called his father a “very strict person.” He recalled being told after the brothers finished school and joined college, “If you want to go out and party, don’t come back home; crash at someone else’s place, no matter whose house it is, you don’t even have to tell me. There is no problem. But the day I get to know that you are drinking and smoking, you are done.” This strict warning was the reason they never tried it.

Aparshakti Khurana further added that he was very scared of his father, who was also an astrologer. “He would have instantly known that I was drinking. So, neither of us ever tried drinking or smoking. Once you cross that age and college, the charm (of drinking and smoking) ends,” the Bala actor added.

When Ayushmann Khurrana called his father’s death ‘biggest heartbreak’

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, the Dream Girl actor spoke about how his father taught him to move on from things. He confessed that the only heartbreak he had was one when his father passed away. “But I am glad because he trained me to be detached. He trained us to be detached from our work, people, and relationships. It makes you happy,” he expressed.

Ayushmann believes that those who can detach can easily deal with heartbreak and are generally happy. For the unversed, renowned astrologer and numerologist P Khurana breathed his last due to a prolonged illness in Mohali on May 19, 2023.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 and Aparshakti’s most recent screen appearance was Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee. He is now awaiting the release of his next Stree 2.