Ayushmann Khurrana and daughter Varushka wish Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone luck for Fighter in unique style

As the release of Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, approaches on Thursday, the excitement is building up. Ayushman Khurrana and his daughter Varushka have also joined the thrill, dancing to the song Sher Khul Gaye from the film.

Tahira Kashyap shares a fun video of Ayushmann Khurrana and their daughter Varushka

Today, on January 24, Tahira Kashyap shared a fun dance video of Ayushmann Khurrana and their daughter Varushka. In a video posted by Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap, both Ayushmann and his daughter are shown dancing to the song in the background.

And for a change, it is the daughter who stole the spotlight from her actor-father with her dance moves and enthusiasm, while Ayushmann was trying to keep up. Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Ghar ke sher khul gaye @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone !! They’re not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the veryyy best for the film, can’t wait.”

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's much-awaited movie boasts a remarkable cast, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, backed by Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika plays the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, nicknamed Minni in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known as Patty.

Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, while Karan Singh Grover plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known as Taj. The movie also marks the debut of Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

Alongside these stellar performances, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles in the movie. This action-packed film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

