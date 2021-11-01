Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G to release on June 17 next year

It’s been a while since Ayushmann Khurrana had hit the big screen to spread his magic among his audience. Needless to say, his fans have been eagerly waiting for him to hit the big screens. And now the wait is going to end soon as the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is coming up with this big release – Doctor G. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, the movie is a social drama and as per the recent update, Doctor G will be having a summer release next year.

The announcement was made by Ayushmann on social media as he shared a new still from the film with co-star Rakul Preet Singh. In the pic, both Ayushmann and Rakul Preet were seen donning a white medical coat as they posed in what appeared to be a hospital. In the caption, the Vicky Donor actor revealed the release date for Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G. He wrote, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG”.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for Doctor G:

To note, Doctor G will mark Ayushmann’s first collaboration with Rakul Preet and the latter is elated about it. Talking about it, the Yaariyan actress, “I am a Sardarni and he’s Punjabi. Both of us are foodies and we both enjoy a certain brand of humour, which stems from our home state. We’re perpetually cracking some Punjabi lame jokes. Of course, he’s a fantastic professional who loves to improvise his scenes. He’s also equally sharp when it comes to picking up the improvisations his fellow actors make. That’s a very important trait and he’s fantastic with it”.

