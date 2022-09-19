Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer DoctorG to release on THIS date, first poster out

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Well, ever since his film Doctor G has been announced, fans have been jumping with joy. The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead. Taking to his Instagram handle today, the Vicky Donor actor shared the release date of this film. Doctor G release date

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G is here for your dose of fun and laughter and will release in theatres only on 14th October. The wait for the film has created a lot of curiosity since the day the first look was announced. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in a role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations. Sharing the release date, Ayushmann wrote, “indaGi hai meri full of Googly Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022.”