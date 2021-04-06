Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet start prep for Doctor G; Drop PICS from the reading session

Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh have started the script reading sessions as they prep for their first film together Doctor G.

A bankable actor, a star performer, and a dream merchant, superstar Ayushmann Khurrana is all rolled into one. After delivering a trail of blockbuster entertainment to the Indian audiences Ayushmann Khurrana has started the script reading sessions to prepare for his forthcoming film Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet. Ayushmann is known to work relentlessly on his parts to the last thread of perfection and his script choices have superseded all the contemporary actors of his generation. Doctor G is a campus comedy where Ayushmann is donning the doctor’s coat for the first time in his career.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Ayushmann and Rakul are pairing up for the first time together in their careers. Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, ‘And it begins’ with a highlighter kept on the first page of the script where all the credits lie. In another picture, Ayushmann is standing with Rakul with a script each in their hands and he wrote, ‘Readings have started. Will be filming later this month. #DoctorG’.

Produced by Junglee Picture, Doctor G marks Ayushmann’s third collaboration with the production house after their immensely successful track record that includes Bareilly ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Take a look at Ayushmann’s posts here:

Ayushmann has completed the production of two films including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann had auditioned for Kai Po Che at the beginning of his career and the film was made by Abhishek Kapoor who rejected him and it became the launch pad of Sushant Singh Rajput’s foray into mainstream Hindi films. Ayushmann again collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for Anek which is a hard-hitting drama based in North-Eastern India.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana’s special gesture for fans will win your heart as he brings gifts for them from Assam

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×