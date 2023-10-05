Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu walk down memory lane as Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun turns 5

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has always graced the big screen by flaunting his acting skills with films like Doctor G and Bareilly Ki Barfi. While the actor has explored several genres including comedy and romance, one of the most remarkable works of the actor was Andhadhun. Released in 2018, the movie was immensely appreciated by fans. Notably, today marks 5 years of the film’s release and Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed elements of the same. Actress Tabu, who also starred in the movie alongside Ayushmann, shared a reaction to it.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu react to Andhadhun completing 5 years of release

Released on the 5th of October in 2018, the crime-thriller film was relished by many. While the movie has completed half a decade since its release today, Ayushmann Khurrana thanked his fans for giving love to the movie by penning a note. Taking to X (Formerly called Twitter), the actor noted, “Andhadhun pyaar ke liye shukriya (Thank you for the unbridled love) #5YearsOfAndhadhun #SriramRaghavan #Tabu @radhika_apte #MatchBoxPictures @ZeeMusicCompany.”

Actress Tabu, who also starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie, took to her Instagram stories and shared a video that gave glimpses of Andhadhun.



More about Andhadhun

The film boasted a stellar cast with Radhika Apte also featuring in it along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the story of the movie revolves around Akash, who is a pianist and claims to be blind. Andhadhun digs into his life and shows how he gets entangled in several issues after he witnesses the murder of a former movie actor.

Fans go ecstatic after Andhadhun completes 5 years

While Tabu and Ayushmann expressed their reactions on the occasion, fans too celebrated the day. “Favourite movie,” a fan said and another fan expressed, “I still remember walking out of the theatre in Seattle, I went by myself for an afternoon show, and feeling in a magical daze, wanting to bask in it, and not break the spell!”

