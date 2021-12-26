Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy a ‘Retro Christmas 2021’ with family; See PIC

Christmas has surely filled everyone’s life with love and happiness. Well, our Bollywood celebs weren’t behind to celebrate the festivity with sheer joy. Speaking of which, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, enjoyed a retro themed Christmas with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap. The star also took to social media to give a quick sneak peek into their intimate party leaving fans in awe.

In the photos, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen donning a white t-shirt which is layered with a quirky statement jacket and comfy trousers. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap opted for a one-shoulder top featuring a glitzy balloon sleeve to aptly add the retro tadka to their party. Even their kids complemented the colour scheme of the party beaming with joy as the camera captured the family together. While sharing the pictures, Ayushmann wrote, “Retro Christmas 2021.”

Take a look at it below:

On the professional front, the Badhaai Ho star has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen alongside Vaani Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Speaking of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the movie revolves around the life of a bodybuilder namely Manu. He falls in love with a Zumba instructor, Maanvi.

Everything goes perfectly, until a past revelation becomes a major conflict in their love story. The film hit the silver screens on December 10, this year. Apart from this, he has Anubhuti Kashyap directed Doctor G and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in the pipeline.

