Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap jam to Kishore Kumar's 'Yeh Kya Hua' on 13th wedding anniversary

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:39 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap jam to Kishore Kumar's 'Yeh Kya Hua' on 13th wedding anniversary
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap jam to Kishore Kumar's 'Yeh Kya Hua' on 13th wedding anniversary
Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap may not be the usual mushy couple on social media. But, time and again, they do treat their fans with adorable photos. Either on birthday's or family occasions, they do not hold back from professing their love for each other. Today, on their 13th wedding anniversary, the love birds jammed to Kishore Kumar's iconic and evergreen song 'Ye Kya Hua'. 

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann and Tahira shared a video with her new book and 'Ye Kya Hua' playing in the background. Sharing the video, Ayushmann penned a note for his wife and wished Tahira on her new book. 

Ayushmann's anniversary wish read, "Presenting the anniversary edition of our togetherness. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap I’m proud of your brand new book. It’s fresh, zany and full of sass!" Tahira also shared the video and wrote, "Sorry baby @ayushmannk …. Happy anniversary….gulp." 

Click here to watch Ayushmann's wish for Tahira: 

Apart from being an author, Tahira is also a filmmaker. She recently directed the short film Quaranteen Crush for a Netflix India anthology. In a first, Tahira also will be making her debut as a feature director with Sharmaji Ki Beti that is set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is gearing up for a busy release schedule after shooting a slew of films through the pandemic. His first big release will take place in December as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to hit the theatres on 10 December. 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif on not holding grudges: Believe in having good relationship with people I had rocky past with

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All