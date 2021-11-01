Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap jam to Kishore Kumar's 'Yeh Kya Hua' on 13th wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap may not be the usual mushy couple on social media. But, time and again, they do treat their fans with adorable photos. Either on birthday's or family occasions, they do not hold back from professing their love for each other. Today, on their 13th wedding anniversary, the love birds jammed to Kishore Kumar's iconic and evergreen song 'Ye Kya Hua'.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann and Tahira shared a video with her new book and 'Ye Kya Hua' playing in the background. Sharing the video, Ayushmann penned a note for his wife and wished Tahira on her new book.

Ayushmann's anniversary wish read, "Presenting the anniversary edition of our togetherness. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap I’m proud of your brand new book. It’s fresh, zany and full of sass!" Tahira also shared the video and wrote, "Sorry baby @ayushmannk …. Happy anniversary….gulp."

Click here to watch Ayushmann's wish for Tahira:

Apart from being an author, Tahira is also a filmmaker. She recently directed the short film Quaranteen Crush for a Netflix India anthology. In a first, Tahira also will be making her debut as a feature director with Sharmaji Ki Beti that is set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is gearing up for a busy release schedule after shooting a slew of films through the pandemic. His first big release will take place in December as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to hit the theatres on 10 December.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif on not holding grudges: Believe in having good relationship with people I had rocky past with