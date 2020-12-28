Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap steal a kiss amid game of cricket with kids in the sunshine; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap spent a day outdoors in the sunshine with their children, Varushka and Virajveer. The couple also stole some sweet moments while their kids were busy amid the game of Cricket.

If there is one couple in Bollywood that has been setting relationship goals for everyone, it is Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Often, the two share adorable posts for each other when they spend time off from work and it always ends up lighting up the internet. Recently, Ayushmann wrapped up his shoot and has been spending time with family since then. Today, Tahira gave fans a glimpse of their fun family time together and well, along with it, how she and Ayushmann steal sweet moments while hanging out with Varushka and Virajveer.

Taking to Instagram reels, Tahira shared a video where we could see Ayushmann, Virajveer, Varushka spending time together and playing a game of Cricket in the outdoors. In the video, we get to see Ayushmann and Tahira join their kids in a game of cricket amid the winter sunshine. Not just this, while their kids were busy, Tahira and Ayushmann also stole away some time for themselves and shared a sweet kiss. The cute moment was captured in the frame and well, it surely will warm your heart.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, "And days like these." Last night, Tahira had shared yet another video of Ayushmann and her chilling by the side of a bonfire and enjoying the winter weather together. Well, surely, the two are nothing short of couple goals and it gets proved with each of their posts.

Take a look at Tahira's post with kids and Ayushmann:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui recently with Vaani Kapoor. The film will star Ayushmann as an athlete. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and is touted to be a progressive love story. After the wrap, Vaani and Ayushmann shared photos of the wrap up party on social media and left fans in awe. The film will release in 2021.

Credits :Tahira Kashyap Instagram Reels

