Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff lock horns to know who is the bigger ‘Action Hero’? Watch Video
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s An Action Hero is releasing on December 2.
Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release Action Hero. The thriller film is releasing on December 2 in theatres. Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in the lead role. The film is presented by T-Series and Aanand L Rai. It is directed by Anirudh Iyer. The trailer is out and has received a lot of appreciation from fans. Well, today the actor shared a video on his social media handle in which he is seen locking horns with Tiger Shroff to know who is the bigger Action Hero?
Who wins…
In the video, we see the two actors argue to know who is the true Action Hero. Both fight but in the end, Tiger accepts that there is a new Action Hero in the town. He wishes Ayushmann for his new film and urges people to go and watch it in theatres. He captioned the video as ‘Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue’. Recently, Ayushmann shared a picture of him outside Mannat. He captioned it as, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."
Take a look here:
An Action Hero Trailer:
Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a role of an actor whose life takes a 360-degree turn after he is accused of killing a municipal councilor's brother and the love of his fans turns into a boycott call. The trailer opens with Ayushmann's car being hit by Jaideep's car. It soon turns into a cat-and-mouse chase sequence as he flees to London to save his life. It will be interesting to see how Ayushmann saves himself.
Upcoming work:
Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release around Christmas this year. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.
ALSO READ: An Action Hero Song Aap Jaisa Koi: Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana give retro vibes with modern twist