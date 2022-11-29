Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff lock horns to know who is the bigger ‘Action Hero’? Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release Action Hero. The thriller film is releasing on December 2 in theatres. Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in the lead role. The film is presented by T-Series and Aanand L Rai. It is directed by Anirudh Iyer. The trailer is out and has received a lot of appreciation from fans. Well, today the actor shared a video on his social media handle in which he is seen locking horns with Tiger Shroff to know who is the bigger Action Hero?

Who wins…

In the video, we see the two actors argue to know who is the true Action Hero. Both fight but in the end, Tiger accepts that there is a new Action Hero in the town. He wishes Ayushmann for his new film and urges people to go and watch it in theatres. He captioned the video as ‘Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue’. Recently, Ayushmann shared a picture of him outside Mannat. He captioned it as, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."