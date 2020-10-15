Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor to begin shooting for their upcoming film from this weekend

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is now all set to begin shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor from this weekend.

After Laal Singh Chadha, Bell Bottom and others have finished the first shooting schedule, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is now all set to begin shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor from this weekend. The team including Ayushmann and Vaani has already reached Chandigarh on Wednesday. Although the Vicky Donor actor has spent the lockdown in his hometown in Chandigarh and now after almost seven months, he will return to a film set.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the producer of the upcoming film, Pragya Kapoor said that they will start their first schedule this weekend. She also said that it’s been a difficult time for everyone during the lockdown period. Pragya further added, “Now, we are all itching to step out and have our creative juices flowing."

The producer also said that this will be their first schedule of the film as earlier their plan was to have a month-long shoot in North India. However, now they want to make sure the entire crew is safe; thus, they are targeting to take one day at a time. Further, she added that during the lockdown, the team has already conducted its pre-production work virtually, followed by Abhishek hand-picking a skeletal crew for the first schedule. Pragya mentioned, "We have had the entire team tested at every stage, put a stringent SOP [standard operating procedure] in place and are functioning with a lean crew."

From September 2020, Ayushmann had begun his physical training and preparation with trainer Rakesh Udiyar, to do justice to his role of a cross-functional athlete. Pragya said that the actors are the most vulnerable on the set as they can't wear masks when delivering their shots; thus, she and her husband Abhishek Kapoor, who is also the director of the film, had a chat with the lead actors before charting out the schedule. She said that Ayushmann and Vaani were supportive; they have put their trust in them.

