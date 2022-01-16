Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui BTS video is all things goofy and fun.

The year 2021 saw some interesting films make its way to the small screen as theatres continued to remain shut. One of them was Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film released in December 2021 and is still running in a few theatres. nalmost a month after the film's release, it also now streaming on Netflix India.

On Sunday, we witnessed a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse featuring the two stars, their director Abhishek Kapoor, the film's supporting cast and crew. The BTS video was shared by Netflix on Instagram. From Abhishek Kapoor goofing around to Vaani Kapoor participating in an arm wrestling match, the BTS video looked all things fun.

At one point, Ayushmann can also be seen spraying water from the makeup man's bottle towards the camera. Sharing the video, Netflix captioned it, "Full aashiqui on screen, full masti behind the scenes! Watch Manu and Maanvi's incredible love story in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui @ayushmannk @_vaanikapoor_ @gattukapoor."

Click here to watch the fun BTS video of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui!

The film faced some serious box office competition from films like Kabir Khan's 83, Spider Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. While the film made noise it was Vaani Kapoor's performance that received attention and praise from all quarters.

Have you watched Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui? Let us know your thought on the film in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor on intimate scenes in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana: Never easy to carry out