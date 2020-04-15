Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hop on The Simpsons bandwagon & get a makeover; Check It Out

While Ayushmann Khurrana's trademark hair and jacket is on point, it is Tahira Kashyap's top which says 'JOMO' that got our attention. Check it out below.

Joining , Twinkle Khanna and , Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have also hopped on to The Simpsons bandwagon. The couple got a fun Simpsons makeover as the actor took to Instagram to share his super fun caricature. Stepping into the shoes of Homer and Marge Simpson, the couple indeed look adorable. While Ayushmann's trademark hair and jacket is on point, it is Tahira's top which says 'JOMO' that got our attention. For the unversed, JOMO means 'Joy Of Missing Out'.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ayushmann captioned it, "We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons! All other fans out there, say "Woah Mama", and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here! #TheSimpsonsAreHere."

Check out the photo below:

As for Twinkle and , their caricature was equally adorable. But Twinkle's excitement was unmissable. She wrote, "Aww..This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer! I don't know who needs to hear this, but all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming & I can't wait to watch the latest one with my kids. Goodbye responsibilities, hello couch!." Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor underwent The Simpsons makeover along with sister Anshula Kapoor.

