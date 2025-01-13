Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap’s Sunday night got a little more romantic; WATCH how

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took out time of their busy schedules and went for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai on Sunday (January 12, 2025). While they were entering the eatery in the city, the couple was spotted rushing in. Check it out!

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were seen making their way into a popular restaurant in Mumbai. To enjoy a relaxing and romantic Sunday, the couple decided to go on a dinner date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Thama with Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, Khurrana dropped a glimpse of his first day on the set of their upcoming movie. He dropped two images showcasing the warm reception he received from Dinesh Vijan and the team.

One of the cards he received read, "Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than ‘Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead’ THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV." He captioned the post, "#Thama day 1."

Another note from a crew member expressed excitement for the project, saying, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally its Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a first day with us...Let’s make bloody good memories..."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Animal actress Rashmika revealed that she will be flying around in the film. She further expressed, “This is a completely new world for me, as it’s got a lot of performance. Face and emotions is one thing, but physically doing a lot of crazy things is another thing. I get to do it. I think I’ve manifested Thama in my life as well. I wanted to do something which is action and fun.”

