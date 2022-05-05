Ayushmann Khurrana on Anek being set in northeast: We've literally ignored them, very disheartening.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to take the big screen by storm as his film Anek gears up for a theatrical release. The Anubhav Sinha directorial is set in the India's Northeast region - a space few filmmakers have explored. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann spoke about filming Anek and revealed what he feels about India's Northeast.

Elaborating on the project, Ayushmann said, "The film is based in northeast. It's about unifying northeast with the main land and not too many films have been made (on the region) which will talk about this. This includes actors from northeast or their representation."

The actor wasn't shy to acknowledge about the racism the people of Northeast have faced. Calling it 'disheartening', Ayushmann said, "It's a very, very different film which Indian cinema has not witnessed in the past. We have literally ignored the Northeast of our country and the kind of racism they face in the mainland, I think it's very disheartening. People from the mainland will realise that 'kya galat kar rahe hai woh'."

Announcing the trailer of Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana on social media wrote, "भाषा अनेक, संस्कृति अनेक, वेश अनेक.. लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक - जीतेगा कौन? हिंदुस्तान! @anubhavsinhaa @ayushmannk @andreakevichusa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aafilms_india @shivchanana @sagarrshirgaonkar @dhrubdubey."

Take a look at Anek's trailer below:

For Anek, Ayushmann is reuniting with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and the duo are hoping to dish out another important lesson. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also includes several actors from the Northeast as well as veterans Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra.

