Ayushmann Khurrana announces his next film An Action Hero's release date; To hit theatres on 2 December.

Ayushmann Khurrana completed 10 years in the Indian film industry this week as his debut film Vicky Donor clocked 10 years. The actor has been working on multiple films and one such film that is ready for release is An Action Hero. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The film's announcement was made some time back and shooting even commenced in 2021. With the film currently in post production, the makers have decided a release date. On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram to announce the release date along with a new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Stay in the blur till 2nd of December 2022. @iyer.anirudh @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar @jaideepahlawat #KrishanKumar @neeraj.yadav911 #Kanupriya @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shivchanana @cypplofficial."

Check it out:

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will feature Ayushmann in a completely new avatar. Producer and filmmaker Aanand L Rai said that they concluded the first leg of ‘An Action Hero’ in London successfully.

Apart from An Action Hero, Ayushmann also has two major projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for a thriller titled Anek. He also has Doctor G in the pipeline in which he will be essaying a medical professional. In Doctor G, Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh for the first time.

