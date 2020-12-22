Ayushmann Khurrana announces his next project Doctor G with a fun selfie; Says 'Opening for consultation soon'

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared details about his next campus comedy-drama Doctor G with Junglee Pictures on his Instagram handle. Take a look.

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently shared a cute selfie on his Instagram page to announce his next film Doctor G. The actor can be seen posing with the script in the picture. He has also shared details about his next campus comedy-drama with Junglee Pictures. After his hit films like Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017 and Badhaai Ho in 2018, this is his third collaboration with Junglee Pictures. As per the title, Ayushmann will portray the role of a doctor. It will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

While sharing the selfie, Ayushmann wrote, “Opening for consultation soon #DoctorG.” Soon, his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped a comment on his post, she wrote, “On a roll ji ji! Followed with a heart emoji. also dropped a heart emoticon on Ayushmann’s post. Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and also Saurabh Bharat, who is also a doctor-turned-writer.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest post here:

Recently, while speaking about Doctor G, Ayushmann had told ETimes that it is a script that he fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. “It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts,” added the actor.

Further, Sumit Saxena has also penned the dialogues of Doctor G. Earlier, he has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Lust Stories.

