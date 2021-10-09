Ayushmann Khurrana is excited for 'genre breaking collab' with Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar in 'Action Hero'

A while back, reports had come in that after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan franchise, Ayushmann Khurrana was all set to collaborate with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for an actioner. And well, on Saturday, Ayushmann confirmed the same with an official announcement of his next titled 'Action Hero'. Backed by Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero will star Ayushmann in the lead. The film will be helmed by Anirudh Iyer and is penned by Iyer and Neeraj Yadav. The film reportedly explores an actor's journey in both reel and real life.

Taking to his social media handle, Ayushmann wrote, "Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero." Further, in a statement, Ayushmann said, "I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me. I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

Take a look:

Rai, who has previously collaborated with Ayushmann in 2 films was also excited about this one. He said in a statement, "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors." The film will be shot in the UK and will have Ayushmann in the lead role. Bhushan Kumar also added, "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also has a couple of films in his kitty. He has shot with Anubhav Sinha fo Anek. The film has been shot in the North-East and is different from what Ayushmann has tried previously. He will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it will be releasing on December 10, 2021. He also has shot for Doctor G with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh.

