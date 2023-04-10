Ayushmann Khurrana announces US tour in July, says ‘Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally’

Ayushmann Khurrana has been ruling the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. The talented actor made his debut with the 2012 movie Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and there has been no looking back since then. In his career, Ayushmann has consciously made an effort to choose content-driven, offbeat films with social messages. The radio jockey-turned-actor is also known for his beautiful singing voice and he has sung several songs in his films.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s US tour

The actor has won the hearts of the audience with not just his acting skills, but also his singing talent. His song Pani Da Rang, which he sang and co-composed for his first film Vicky Donor, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Ayushmann recently announced his solo US tour in July where he will be performing in Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago. He also plans to tour Toronto in Canada in August this year.

The actor is excited to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America. Talking about this tour, he said, “﻿Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Ayushmann also added, “I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

Work front

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2. Besides Ayushmann, it will star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and is slated to release on July 7th.

