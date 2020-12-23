Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti keen on working together, reveal they've been script hunting for last 3 yrs

Aparshakti Khurrana revealed that he and brother Ayushmann Khurrana want their first film together to be a special one. Read on to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a powerhouse of talent and there are no two ways about it. The actor also has a talented younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana who has slowly and steadily carved his own space in the film industry. He will soon be making his solo debut with Helmet after playing supporting roles in films like Stree and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. However, the brothers are keen on coming together onscreen.

In a recent chat with IANS, Aparshakti revealed that he and brother Ayushmann have been waiting for a script for the last two to three years. Speaking about their respective career graphs, Aparshakti said, "We have been looking for a script for the past two to three years now -- a script for brothers that can do justice. The kind of space we come from, the kind of filmmaking we come from, the kind of upbringing we come from, the personal, professional and the creative we come from? But we have not been able to zero down to that one script which brings us together."

He added that they definitely want their first film to be a special one. "We have taken a few narrations but abhi tak mazaa nahi aaya (so far nothing's been exciting). See, he is having an amazing run in his space, and I have an upward graph in my space. For us to come together it has to be something special. After 15-20 years we should be able to hug each other and say 'pehli film humaari woh thi ek saath (this was the first film together)',"Aparshakti said.

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see the two brothers in an exciting project.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana to don doctor’s coat in Doctor G; Says he instantly fell in love with the script

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×