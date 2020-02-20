Ayushmann Khurrana appreciates wife Tahira's style of filmmaking and says it is extremely engaging
Tahira's short movie "Pinni" will be releasing along with Ayushmann's film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. The "Bala" actor called it a "double delight for the Khurranas". "It is a double delight for the Khurranas' this Friday as both Tahira's short film 'Pinni' and my 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing. I've watched 'Pinni', it is based on two of the most important women in my life - my mother and my wife," Ayushmann said.
He added: "Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana's are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."
Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @smzsofficial @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @Jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 @neerajsingh5852 @vayurus Music: @tanishk_bagchi Written and directed by @HiteshKewalya @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms
"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also features Jitendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a gay rom-com.
