Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja looks enchanting in new Dream Girl 2 poster featuring her lovers

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have joined hands for the first time to work together on Dream Girl 2. They have been grabbing headlines since the announcement of the news as viewers are eagerly waiting to see them sharing screen space. The film is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha. After the teaser and trailer of the film, makers have dropped a new poster of the film today.

New poster of Dream Girl 2

The latest poster of the upcoming movie, Dream Girl 2 was unveiled by the makers today. A few minutes back, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the quirky poster where he is seen as Pooja. He is seen wearing a pink lehenga, wearing a brown wig, and striking a pose. Pooja's lovers in the film, which also include the actor Rajpal Yadav are seen peeking out of his lehenga. Paresh Rawal is seen holding the other end of the lehenga as Annu Kapoor looks stunned in the background. Uploading the poster, Ayushmann wrote, "@pooja___dreamgirl ek tyohaar hai, uske aashiq hazaar hai! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Now! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2, in cinemas on 25th August."

Take a look at Dream Girl 2's latest poster here:

Dream Girl 2 trailer

On August 1, the trailer of the much-anticipated film was released. The film revolves around Karam who becomes Pooja to show his talent for singing in a female voice. Ayushmann brings life to the character with a unique punchline and quirkiness. On the other hand, he falls in love with Ananya Panday's character in the film, whose father wishes to see her get married and live a well-settled life. From interesting and funny challenges to landing in trouble, the trailer promises a hilarious ride.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also helmed the first part of the film. It brings together a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani. The film's trailer released a week back promises a roller-coaster ride of entertainment and hilarity. Dream Girl 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

