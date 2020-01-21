Ayushmann Khurrana asking about his kids as Tahira Kashyap cuts her birthday cake is every couple ever; WATCH

Ayushmann has shared a video on his Instagram story where we can see the birthday girl is cutting the yummy cake and Ayushmann is asking about his kids.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently soaring high on getting a great response on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer which released yesterday. From the actor's new look sporting a nose ring to his amazing chemistry with Jitendra Kumar, audiences are just loving the trailer and going crazy over it. But there is another reason too for Ayushmann to be excited today. The actor's wife Tahira Kashyap rings in her birthday today. Photos and videos from the birthday bash which took place yesterday night have gone viral on social media.

Twinkle Khanna, Nurshrat Bharucha, , Shakti Mohan, Sanya Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani, Aparshakti Khurana and others were spotted celebrating Tahira's birthday. Ayushmann has shared a video on his Instagram story where we can see the birthday girl who is donning a black mini dress with mirror work on her sleeves is cutting the yummy cake and Ayushmann who is wearing a black t-shirt and a checkered shirt over it is asking, "Where are the kids?" On this Nushrat Bharucha who is taking the video starts laughing and is also asking people about the kids who are nowhere to be seen.

Check out the video here:

Talking about her birthday plans, Tahira had said that she has started appreciating life. She further disclosed that she would spend time with cancer patients on her birthday in order to inspire them with her journey. For the uninitiated, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago. She underwent a mastectomy in November 2018. Tahira recalled celebrating her birthday last year after her chemotherapy session and said that she partied like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: PHOTOS:Tahira Kashyap rings in her birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, Yami Gautam & others

Credits :Instagram

Read More